MUMBAI: Mumbai Cricket Association president Sharad Pawar is all set to contest the biennial MCA elections and bid to retain his post against outgoing vice president Vijay Patil here on Wednesday.



Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Pawar, backed by Bal Mahaddalkar group, and Vijay Patil are the only two contestants for the top post.



Patil is also the president of DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and has the support of the Shiv Sena.



Pawar has been MCA president for the last 12 years and will find it tough this time around with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray backing Patil in the electrions.



For the post of vice president (two seats), one can expect a close contest between former India captain and ex-chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar, administrator Aashish Shelar, ex-India coach Lalchand Rajput, administrator Sanjay Patil, former cricketer Abey Kuruvilla and administrators Rahul Shewale, Pratap Sarnaik and Ramdas Athavale.



For the two seats of the joint secretary post, P.V. Shetty, Ravi Savant, Lalchand Rajput, Unmesh Khanvilkar, Abey Kuruvilla and Sanjay Patil will contest.



Administrators Nitin Dalal, Mayank Khandwala and Rajput (Cricket First) will fight for the treasurer post.