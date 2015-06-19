MIRPUR (Bangladesh): What happens on the field, stays on the field - a view the captains of Bangladesh and India said they share.

Both Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Mahendra Singh Dhoni said they do not wish to make a big deal out of the collision between Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and the India skipper in the middle of the pitch. The captains responded cautiously at the post-match briefing on Thursday regarding the issue, reports bdnews24.com.

The hosts lead 1-0 in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series after crushing the visitors by 79 runs in the first game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium here on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 25th over when Dhoni was facing debutant Mustafizur. The bowler had to go off the field to receive treatment after colliding with the India skipper when the latter was running for a single. India opener Rohit Sharma was also on a collision course with the pacer earlier before he managed to run around him.

The 19-year-old left-arm bowler took 5/50 on his debut to help crush the tourists after Bangladesh batsmen posted an impressive 307.

"The bowler (Mustafizur) thought I would move away while I thought he would. But as none of us did, we collided. This can happen in any match. It’s nothing big. I spoke to him later," said the India captain with a smile.

Mashrafe also said he would not drag the issue through the mud.

"Things like this can happen on the field during a match. We all shake hands at the end of the day and such situations can be discussed with the on-field umpires. It's nothing serious," he said.