At noon on Thursday, May 21 a closely-shaven 34-year-old was walking to Lord's when England were collapsing against New Zealand on the first day of this summer's Tests.

For several years this person was exactly the man for an England crisis. He was Jonathan Trott, the bulwark at No. 3 in England's most successful era of modern times.

Trott, who was going to attend a meeting at Lord's, stayed for the rest of the day and watched England recover, with panache, to 389. He enjoyed watching it too - he was seen laughing by the television cameras - in contrast to the torment he would have felt if he had batted and been part of England's top-order collapse.

Trott, speaking to promote Yorkshire Tea National Cricket Week, recalled: "I never planned on going to the first day at Lord's but I got the opportunity. It was great closure actually. It was fantastic watching the guys do well. Joe Root got 90, Ben Stokes got 90 - close to 400 runs on the first day. I was walking to the ground and England were 30 for four, so it was really good."

Little more than a fortnight earlier Trott had been an England batsman himself on Alastair Cook's tour of the West Indies. He had been trying to do what had never been done before: no England batsman, after a lengthy break from international cricket (Trott's was a year and a half after the Brisbane Test), had been promoted to open and had made a success of his new, highly specialised position.

It did not work out. Wisdom-with-hindsight says he should never have been selected for a comeback in the first place. Yet in the second Test in Grenada, Trott scored 59 and with Cook he put on the first century opening partnership against West Indies since 2010. It was a match-winning contribution as it paved the way for Root to make hay and a big hundred.

"I just didn't feel good," the perfectionist in Trott said. "My batting wasn't up to the standard. Don't forget I had a few inside edges that went for four. I had one shot straight down the ground, but if I'd inside edged onto the stumps, like I did in the second innings...

"I felt all right after the first innings, thinking that's a start, but then I got nought in the second. I didn't feel I was playing well enough really. I just felt my game wasn't where it needed to be. You can look at the stats but I'm giving you how I felt. Everything - movement, timing of the ball, technical more than anything, how I felt at the crease and stuff. I didn't feel good. Rhythm, I struggled to get any rhythm."

At the end of the Grenada Test, Trott decided to retire from international cricket after the tour. With or without hindsight, he should have retired before the third Test, to allow Adam Lyth to make his debut, because batsmen who have decided to retire never make runs. But Trott saw it differently.

"I decided after Grenada," he said, "but I wanted to see the job through. I wanted to try my best and do as well as I could." Did he tell the England management before the Barbados Test about his plan to retire afterwards? "No."

A fire still burns in Trott. But he is ardent now about other things, like Andrew Strauss's role as England's new director. "He's been quite bold in his ideas but quite open in the thoughts behind it. I think clarity is a very important thing, not just for you guys in the media but for everyone in the England team and set-up, to know why decisions have been made. I think he was like that as a captain. He was never one to shirk openness."

Trott thinks Gary Ballance should be left to bat in the position that Trott vacated, No?3, rather than Ian Bell promoted. "Gary Ballance is a very good player, has done very well and deserves his chance. I think the team should stay the same, they've had a very good series, and the line-up should stay the same as well.

"Three is a difficult position and Gary did all right in the West Indies. You could do more damage than good by moving him around. Sometimes players respond better if they know that things haven't gone well but they've continued to be backed. Sometimes backing them could be the thing that they need - and also for the team it breeds uncertainty. We played our best cricket when we had a settled side. It was important for the players' peace of mind."

He does not subscribe to the view recently expressed by Craig Kieswetter that England were riven by cliques. "I always felt the guys were pretty good, pretty close and got on with the job. If you spend 300 days a year together, you are going to spend more time with the people you get on with."

Football matches between players born in South Africa, like himself, and those originally from England? "I can't really remember but I'm sure if it was done we'd definitely have won! I can't remember it being done in anything other than good humour - 70 per cent of the time Graeme Swann speaks to me in a South African accent. I really enjoyed that, it was quite funny. It was who we were as a team."

What will Trott most treasure looking back? "For me, I knew how much Andy Flower, Strauss and Alastair Cook, and my team-mates appreciated me. And that was the most important thing to me. That was worth more than whatever the public thought and what was written in the press. I've got a lot of fond memories."