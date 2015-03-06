PERTH: Sudhir Chaudhary was waving the Tricolour just outside the WACA ground, on the other side of the fencing that separates nets from the road. A day before India face the West Indies in their fourth match in Pool B, sight of this Men in Blue diehard from Bihar sponsored by Sachin Tendulkar stood out as a symbol of what many aspire for. Even on a week afternoon, there were about 20, most having booked their seats for Friday’s evening show.

Unfortunately for the Indian team, their chances of securing top spot or toppling a team that has lost seven of its last 10 matches including one against Ireland wasn’t uppermost on the mind of some others following the team. Virat Kohli’s verbal attack on an Indian scribe two days ago was and certain questions Ravichandran Ashwin faced at the media conference were on this. It’s not clear whether he was briefed, but the spinner doused the fire by praising the media.

“It’s heartening to see the media turn up in huge numbers and try to support us. This is my take on it and I think the media play a role in taking cricket back home in a responsible fashion, taking cricket to the public in the way it needs to be taken. There are times when I’m not happy with that, but that’s my opinion. There are times when you support the players and it’s very important to take the game forward,” said Ashwin.

That done, the team including Kohli concentrated on practice. Even though they have made the quarterfinals, the last three matches are not academic. Position in group is important, as top spot means facing the fourth-placed team from Pool A. Then, there is always the chance of running into Chris Gayle, who has warmed up to the occasion with a double century, albeit against Zimbabwe. If matches till date indicate anything, bowlers are in for a tough time this World Cup, as 20 300-plus tallies in 27 matches including three above 400 would testify.

“There are lots of limitations in things offered to you as a bowler, but those are the challenges. You’re faced with more challenges than batters in the modern era when it comes to coloured clothes and white balls. But there is no point in complaining. I continue to take up the challenges,” said Ashwin. West Indies captain and fast bowler Jason Holder agreed. “It’s tough to keep down the scores, but that’s how it is.”

Under fire before the tournament, Indian bowlers have performed beyond expectations so far. Restricting South Africa to below 200 was a big effort and even though Mohammed Shami missed the previous match with injury, he bowled on Thursday. Stuart Binny was busy too and it remains to be seen whether he comes into the picture more prominently.

“Anybody who attacks wants to put you off your hook, be it Gayle or AB de Villiers. You’ve to restrict them to hitting to one side of the ground, because of the field restrictions, and try to see how much you can make them hit to that side. If the batsman is looking to score, there is a chance of getting him out. You try to restrict the scoring to one side and see if you can get a wicket or two,” said Ashwin of what the bowlers can try.

Known as a venue that aids fast bowlers, WACA produced the highest total in World Cup history on Wednesday. The India-West Indies game will be the last match here. With one team dreaming big and another battling for survival, how they strike balance in bowling and execute plans should play a role in determining the directions they go.

stat of the art

1 No Indian batsman is among the top 10 run-getters of the tournament. Their highest scorer, Dhawan, is in 11th spot.

2 With 8 wickets in 3 matches at 13.37, Ashwin has the second highest tally among spinners in this World Cup. Imran Tahir is first, with 9 scalps in 4 matches at 19.88.

1 Jerome Taylor is the only bowler in West Indies team with an economy rate of less than six. Andre Russell, Jason Holder and Darren Sammy have economy rates of 6.57, 6.63 and 6.84 respectively.

3 West Indies have three centurions in the tournament — Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons and Marlon Samuels. But none have struck a ton against a major nation.

4 India and West Indies have met four times in ODIs in Australia, all in the Benson & Hedges series in 1991/1992. The only time they played in Perth, Sachin Tendulkar took the last wicket to force a low-scoring tie.