PERTH: There are two ways of looking at contests between sides unevenly matched. First, they reflect the disparity in distribution of resources across the cricket world. Second, these are tricky games that don’t guarantee accolades in case of success, but ensure censure in failure. The best favourites can do in such games is to put in a comprehensive show. Although the win didn’t come without early hiccups and anxious moments later on, the points should keep India in good stead before the New Zealand leg.

It wasn’t a display to captivate a capacity turnout featuring mostly Indians. There was no flurry of fours or sixes. Neither was there any breathtaking spell of fast bowling, nor some intriguing overs of spin. Catching was well below par. What MS Dhoni’s men showed was willingness to grind when chips were down. The lackadaisical Caribbean attitude helped, but they still had to prevent a collapse on a pitch offering considerable bounce. It kept them on course for top spot in Pool B, which means avoiding the co-hosts in the quarterfinals, unless they suffer unexpected setbacks.

The contest seemed over when West Indies lost their fourth wicket in the 10th over or slumped to 124 for eight in the 36th. Aided by dropped catches, a ninth-wicket stand of 51 and steady fall of Indian wickets, the match stayed alive. The handful of West Indian fans were just about finding their voice before being temporarily silenced by Virat Kohli. He couldn’t carry on, but the rest cobbled together enough to subdue the moderate target. In a way, it was good that hitherto untested components in batting got a chance to prove their worth. Not pleasing in the popular sense of the term, it was a case of getting the job done, more than how it was done.

The loss of five for 107 in pursuit of 183 meant opportunity for MS Dhoni. Not in the kind of touch he is known for, yet a vital cog in this line-up, the skipper didn’t bat in the third match after coming in at the death in the first two. Those who came after him hadn’t got much of a hit before this either. What they did wasn’t pretty, but effective. In a long tournament, how matches are won is not always important. Winning matters and it can be recalled that in 2011, India had to labour past Ireland and Holland before hunting down bigger game in the knockouts.

Crucially from an Indian perspective, they were made to work for runs. Not the most menacing, the West Indies fast bowlers troubled batsmen when they pitched it up. Kohli fell to the short-ball bait, but four of the five who fell first were caught behind the wicket. That was what the skipper and those following him had to handle with care and they treated questions outside off with respect. Tested with bouncers too, they showed application and in a World Cup highlighted by lusty hitting so far, opted for the slower gear to oar the boat ashore.

From a man who finished the last World Cup with a six, the unbeaten 45 wasn’t the most attractive. But grafting was the order of the day and Dhoni showed how circumstances can sometimes dictate the path to follow. “It wasn’t an easy chase given the nature of wicket. The good thing is the lower order got tested. That will give them confidence before knockout games, as contribution from this part can make a difference,” said Dhoni. Belief stemming from a nervy chase is what they will carry when they cross the Tasman Sea to take on two more unfancied teams.