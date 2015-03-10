HAMILTON:In 2011, Mohammad Bashir had become talk of the town in Chandigarh. A day before the India-Pakistan semifinal, this Pakistani fan had created a scene outside the stadium demanding a ticket and after knowing he had come from the US, compassionate friends got him one.

Four years later, the same Bashir was spotted at Seddon Park during the Indian team’s practice in a robe and headgear with MS Dhoni’s pictures embossed all over. The unlikely answer to the question whether he has become an India fan was “yes”. Supporters of these two teams are known to sympathise with each other sometimes, but to find a Pakistani rooting openly for India and displaying loyalty isn’t common.

What caused this? In the words of this restauranteur from Chicago, the India skipper’s generosity and the dip in Pakistan’s fortunes is the reason. “In Dhaka during the T20 World Cup, Dhoni gave me tickets for the semifinal and final. I’ve become his fan since and been supporting the Indian team,” said the 60-plus, who has seen all India matches at this World Cup. “He’s the best captain any team can have and India is fortunate to have him. He’s recently had a daughter and daughters bring luck. I hope that helps him in his mission to retain the Cup,” says Bashir.

This switch in allegiance has actually made things more expensive for Bashir, who hasn’t stopped following Pakistan. After the Indo-Pak match in Adelaide, he has been shuttling between Australia and New Zealand to catch the two teams in action and after Tuesday’s India-Ireland match here, will be back in Adelaide for the Pakistan-Ireland fixture on March 15.

Asked why he isn’t as passionate about Pakistan anymore, Bashir blames it on the team’s internal dynamics. “Gone are the days of Imran Khan or Javed Miandad when they used to become one for the sake of the team. There are too many divisions in the current lot. Politics, you can say,” he says, thanking Suresh Raina for gifting him a pair of sunglasses in Dhaka last year.

Authenticity of his claims may be questioned. Not his show of faith. High on support from expats in venues far away from home, Men in Blue have a new diehard from unexpected quarters.