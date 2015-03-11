MUMBAI:A man who has largely been on the fringes of a celebrated Karnataka batting line-up this season, Karun Nair on Tuesday found himself on the brink of history. The batsman was unbeaten on 310 at the end of the third day’s play against Tamil Nadu, just nine short of the highest-ever individual score in Ranji Trophy finals. Gul Mohammad, who scored 319 for Baroda against Holkar in 1946-47, currently holds the record. Nair had not even managed a single century this Ranji season —his highest being 63 against Railways — but when his team was reeling at 45-4 on the first day, and on the stage that really mattered he delivered the most impressive performance.

The 23-year-old’s effort has anchored two glorious days of batting for the defending champions, who have piled on 618 for seven in the first innings. They now lead by 484 runs in the final, underway at the Wankhede Stadium.

He brought up the triple hundred with a reverse sweep for four, probably the only unorthodox shot he played during his 533-ball stay at the wicket. It was like a guilty pleasure he afforded himself for being so studious at the wicket for more than 13 hours. Or an unburdening of pressure that was starting to build once he reached the 280-mark. But Nair overcame all these little tests, and all the battles the hapless Tamil Nadu bowlers waged against him.

“I don’t think before yesterday I had batted for a day also. This was the first time I’ve batted so long so I was pretty happy,” Nair said. “I just applied myself and played to the merit of the ball. It was a good feeling (reaching 300). I don’t feel the necessity to celebrate much, it just doesn’t happen at that time.”

Nair added that once KL Rahul and he had negotiated the tricky first 30 minutes of the day, they knew they were on track for a big score. Their sixth wicket partnership of 386 runs might well have knocked the wind out of Tamil Nadu’s final challenge. Despite suffering a hamstring problem, Rahul was once again a picture of concentration on the wicket. Rahul’s gritty knock of 188 ended with a soft dismissal, when he lofted spinner Malolan Rangarajan straight to Vijay Shankar, the fielder at long-on. Though Rahul and his replacement Shreyas Gopal fell in quick succession, Nair stuck to his task doggedly. With him eying history, and captain R Vinay Kumar fighting on 41 from 175 balls, Karnataka are making their intent clear. They won’t be putting Tamil Nadu out of their misery anytime soon.

day in digits

300 Karun Nair scored his first triple century in first class cricket. The youngster is nine runs shy of equalising Gul Mohammad’s record of 319 for Baroda against Holkar in 1946-47, for the highest score in a Ranji final.

288 Middle-order batsman Karun also eclipsed Vijay Hazare, who held the second position since 1946-47 after scoring 288 for Baroda against Holkar at Vadodara.

2 Karun’s 310 is also the second highest by a Karnataka batsman in Ranji Trophy. The highest is KL Rahul’s 337, against Uttar Pradesh, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last season.