KOCHI: It took a while coming. But while posting his first half-century this IPL, Sanju Samson also underlined in no uncertain terms the position best suited for him, at least in the shortest format.

The 20-year old’s superb 46-ball 76, which nearly helped Rajasthan Royals chase down Mumbai Indians’ 187 at the Wankhede Stadium, was his first innings at number three in nine matches this IPL.

That the Kerala youngster smashed 50 runs off the last 26 balls he faced, after the first 20 had yielded just 26, was in tune with his reputation – a strokemaker who does better when allowed to spend time in the middle.

His coach Biju George, currently handling the National Cricket Academy’s south zone camp at Kadapa, certainly thinks so. “Number three is the best position for Sanju,” Biju told TNIE on Saturday.

“He had opened in four matches, and on other occasions, he had come in late. While he can be a good finisher in the 50-over game, it is not so in T-20 cricket where you have absolutely no time to settle down when you come down the order.”

Last season, the highly-rated wicketkeeper-batsman had emerged as the Royals’ highest-scorer with 339 runs, along with Ajinkya Rahane, batting mostly at the pivotal number three slot.

Biju said that his protege was not unduly worried about the lack of runs prior to Friday’s knock, which even had Sachin Tendulkar admiring from the stands.

“He was comfortable with what he was doing. There was no big concern technically. Just that he couldn’t carry on after starts in a few of the matches. It all came together well yesterday. The bat is coming in straight lines now. The past few matches, it was not happening all that perfectly,” he said.

However, in keeping with the RR team culture, Sanju said after the match in Mumbai that he was ready to bat in any position that the team wanted him to. “It was my turn to go up and perform for the team. I am always ready to bat up the order or anywhere my team wants me to bat,” Sanju said.

He also stressed the tremendous support that he has been getting at RR. “Each and every staff in our team, including Rahul Dravid (mentor), Paddy Upton (head coach), Zubin Bharicha (director of cricket) and Monty Desai (coach), have supported me. It’s one of the best teams I have played for in my career. In other teams, when you do well people are around you. In our team, even if you don’t do well you can see so many people coming to you and talking positive things to you,” he pointed out.