Old and New Co-exist Uneasily in Raipur, but IPL Hugely Popular

Sandip G By

RAIPUR: The disparity, or rather the contradiction, between the ‘old’ and ‘new’ could not have been starker. So the old Raipur, or just Raipur, is just like any other smoky and cluttered industrial city, humanity muddling in a whirl of dust and tussling with lawlessness. Its decrepit red-brick houses and traffic-clogged streets throbs like a relic of the undivided Madhya Pradesh.

An hour’s drive to the south east, through the sprawling national highway, strewn with tiny huts, parched lands, defunct factories and countless flex-boards of Chief Minister Raman Singh, takes you to Naya Raipur, the state’s administrative capital, the horizon of Chhattisgarh’s vaulting aspirations, the state’s disconnect with the rustic Madhya Pradesh. The city is planned and dotted with plush high-risers, shopping malls and multiplexes.

Acting like a divide between two civilizations is the airport, paradoxically named Swami Vivekananda Airport. A few miles beyond the airport is perhaps the structure that binds all such divides—the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, secluded but majestically gleaming in the sun—where the old and new cultures converge, or rather co-exist.

The relationship between the sport and the ordinary Raipuri is strange. They don’t have fierce loyalties, after all they have been part of various domestic sides—Holkar, Central Provinces, and until 2000 Madhya Pradesh.

Cricket is not as deeply entrenched in their psyche as it is in the neighbouring cities of Nagpur or Bhopal. Maybe, they have graver livelihood issues to address, like the Maoist insurgency that has draped the State in fear. There are daily reports of guerillas hijacking trains, mounting audacious jailbreaks and murdering local politicians and policemen.

The police maintain the capital is foolproof of the Naxal menace. They are up there in the Dantewada forests, 10 hours from Raipur. But on the walls of rundown alleys, you find graffiti of young men and women in ill-fitting Army uniform, clutching flintlocks and pistols, holding aloft red flags emblazoned with hammer and sickle. Even the opinion on them is pluralistic. Some reckon they are the liberators. “Mere saath aoo. Mein aapko uske paas le jayenge. Woh utne harami log nahi hain!” says an auto driver, who claims he wanted to join the Naxals as a teen, but for his mothers’ objection, and promises to take to their hideout.

Some others recount the friends and families they have lost in Naxal outbreaks. Some others just don’t seem to care.

IPL embodies everything the Naxal ideologists oppose—capitalistic, consumerist and neo-liberalist. They have even set up “people’s courts” to punish, and in some cases execute, those deemed to be capitalist collaborators. But whatever the political or ideological leanings be, Raipuris have wholesomely gobbled up the whistle-stop IPL carnival. Tickets for both IPL matches have been sold out. The precincts of the stadium were unusually crowded.

Even the gun-toting CRPF personnel can’t hide their excitement. “Nobody takes leave on match days. There is clamour for getting stadium duty. For us, it’s one of the few sources of entertainment. Last time, I clicked a picture with Yuvi,” one says.

Like the ambitious township of Naya Raipur, the Chhattisgarh Cricket Sangh is dreaming big. According to Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh secretary Rajesh Dave, cricket and sporting infrastructure will help enhance the state’s image, besides preventing kids from taking up arms. Agencies estimate nearly 2,500 children under the age of 12 are part of these rebel groups. If Chhattisgarh can secure the full-member status, which makes them eligible for Ranji Trophy, many believe cricket could be an alternative. Hypothetical, and hypocritical, it might sound, but somewhere in those dense forests, a great story could be unfolding.