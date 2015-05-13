Theagaraya Promoted

Express News Service By

CHENNAI:K Santhosh Bharathi’s 5 for 22 helped Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club win the TNCA fourth division title. They were promoted to third division.

Brief scores: Prem CC 109 in 36.2 ovs (K Vivek 33, K Santhosh Bharathi 5/22, N Selva Kumaran 3/33) lost to Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 112/3 in 18.4 ovs (V Madhavan 61).

Vignesh Bags 6

G Vignesh’s 6 for 66 helped MAS CC beat Pattabiram CA in the first division of TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: Fine Star CA 231 in 44.4 ovs (P Shijit Chandran 115 no) bt Pattabiram CA144 in 35.4 ovs (R Jesuraj 5/33); Korattur CC 106 in 24.4 ovs (B Magesh 5/23) lost to Ambattur CC 107/3 in 20 ovs (R Aarun 53); MAS CC 165 in 38.1 ovs (MS Prabhu 4/40, R Sabaorish 4/37) bt Pattabiram CA 159 in 34.5 ovs (G Vignesh 6/66).

Sharan Shines

Off-spinner Sharan Raghav’s 4 for 12 was the highlight of Harrington Cricket Academy’s win over Sri RKM Vidyalaya Academy in the Jaikrishna Memorial U-16 T20 tournament final.

Brief scores: Harrington CA 132/5 in 20 ovs (S Srinivasan 72) bt Sri RKM Vidyalaya Academy 117 in 20 ovs (Sharan Raghav 4/12, Eniyavan 3/21). MoM: Sharan Raghav (HCA).