Jason Gillespie, the favourite to be England's next coach, could be having second thoughts about applying for the job following the decisions announced on Tuesday by Andrew Strauss.

Gillespie declined to talk to the media yesterday (Wednesday) after Yorkshire's championship win against Hampshire but is known to want full control over some of the calls already made by Strauss as director of cricket.

The power to pick the strongest team, which includes Kevin Pietersen, and a choice over the one-day captaincy in particular are thought to be issues he has as he weighs up whether to apply for the vacant position.

Strauss will personally take charge of the recruitment process and is due to begin approaching candidates.

Gillespie has not publicly stated his interest in the job since Peter Moores was sacked last week and is known to be very happy at Yorkshire, a job he will combine this winter with coaching the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash.

"I think that is something which has to be discussed and clear roles need to be clarified as to where Andrew Strauss's responsibilities and those of the coach begin and end," Martyn Moxon, the Yorkshire director of cricket, said when asked if Gillespie would accept decisions imposed on him as coach.

Moxon confirmed that there had been no approach for Gillespie. "I don't want to go down that route because it is pure speculation but if an official request comes in we will deal with it. There has been no offer yet and he cannot make a decision until there is one. He is a very talented coach with a great rapport with the lads and as far as international cricket is concerned it is a case of when, rather than if [he gets a post]."

Gillespie was encouraged to steer clear of the England job by his former Australian colleague Matthew -Hayden, as England's Ashes foes revel in the latest Pietersen saga.

"You'd be crazy to apply for the England coach's role because with a director, you are the man the establishment is going to kick. You're going to have no control whatsoever,"

Hayden told the BBC.

"I think they're [England] entering into a very dangerous space. They have been in a perilous position for the last six months and they are going into very deep times now with an absolutely on-fire New Zealand team and a really revengeful and very in-form Australian team, too.

"There are going to be some really tough times ahead for England and they need to sort their back of office out quickly otherwise we are going to see England fall well behind in those Test rankings."

Another Australian coach, Tom Moody, who is at the helm of

Pietersen's Indian Premier League team the Sunrisers Hyderabad, declined to comment when asked if he would apply for the England job.

Pietersen's week took another twist last night when he was ruled out of returning to the IPL because of an Achilles injury sustained while making his career-best 355 not out earlier this week. Pietersen did not take the field for Surrey as they beat Leicestershire at the Kia Oval and a scan showed damage to the left Achilles. He was due to join the Sunrisers tomorrow to help them try to qualify for the knockout stages. He will be out of action for around two weeks.

The England and Wales Cricket Board maintained its silence yesterday after Pietersen's explosive -column in The Daily Telegraph in which he revealed his hurt at perceived "deceit" from England over his international chances.

There was support for him from his former England team-mate Andrew Flintoff, who said the biggest losers from Strauss's decision not to pick Pietersen would be the supporters.

"I don't think Kevin would get in my top 10 most difficult players. There were some real prima donnas. But he would get in my top three best players [he's played with]," Flintoff said on Talksport. "He can be hard work - I've captained him. But this happens in a dressing room and people can rub you up the wrong way from time to time.

"I respect that he [Strauss] has made a decision and called time on it but I'm not sure I agree with his decision. I think the biggest people who are going to miss out are the fans. I've got young kids who want to see him [Pietersen] - they want to see players who go out there and entertain."

At least two members of the ECB board are known to be "livid" over the handling of the Pietersen decision, according to sources. The call by Strauss was not taken to the full ECB board, which meets tomorrow following the two-day annual meeting at which Colin Graves will formally take over as chairman.

However, with Graves and Giles Clarke in agreement on the decision not to pick Pietersen again it is unlikely that they will be challenged strongly by the 18 county chairmen such is their hold on power.