Coming into the Indian Premier League on the back of a successful World Cup, Australia players have been rather off-colour this season, compared to previous seasons. Express takes a look at the performance of some of the star Aussies in the IPL.

David Warner

The opener is the leading run-scorer this season, with 504 runs, and has carried his form from the Australian summer. The left-hander, captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been in exceptional form, scoring six fifties, and has an incredible strike-rate of 156.52, with 20 sixes in 12 matches. Warner has led his troops well, and alongside Shikhar Dhawan at the top, has provided them six scores of 50-plus starts for Hyderabad.

Steve Smith

Australia’s captain-in-waiting was India’s thorn throughout the summer. He scored four centuries in the Tests and carried his form into the World Cup. But in the IPL, he has rather had an ordinary outing so far by his own standards. 267 runs in 12 matches don’t justify his talents, especially having led the side in Shane Watson’s absence. Smith, who is known for his extraordinary fielding, hasn’t set the stage on fire but his captaincy has been impressive.

Glenn Maxwell

He was the Big Show for Kings XI Punjab last season. The story this time is very contrasting. He has hardly put up any show and has been found exposed in his attacking play. Spinners, especially, have held an edge against the right-hander and as a result, he has just 139 runs to his name, without a single fifty. His form has reflected on his side as well, as Punjab are lanquishing at the bottom of the table.

James Faulkner

The all-rounder was one of the star performers for Rajasthan Royals last season. But this time, he has looked jaded and has fallen short of expectations. With the bat, he has only 134 runs in 9 innings and it is very low for someone who is considered a finisher in the side. His figures with the ball are not great either, as he has just seven wickets and has gone for over 9 runs an over this season.

Shane Watson

Was player of the tournament in the inaugural IPL season and since then has been a major hit for Rajasthan Royals. But this time, the all-rounder has struggled to get runs at the top. He missed four matches because of injury and since his comeback, has scored only 233 runs in 8 matches. With the ball, he has struggled to get breakthroughs, and conscious of his form, Royals have taken the captaincy away from their star player.

Mitchell Starc

Apart from Warner, the only other Aussie from the World Cup winning team to have a stellar performance in the cash-rich league. He missed the initial three matches because of injury, but since his comeback, has been very effective. He is in contention for the Purple cap with 17 wickets, just two behind Dwyane Bravo. He has made the ball move early and his death bowling has been exceptional. Has played a huge role in RCB's change of fortunes.

Mitchell Johnson

The man who was at his lethal best at the World Cup has been taken to the cleaners in the IPL. The left-arm pacer has got just 9 wickets from as many matches and what is even more worrying has been the economy rate of 9.37. Used in short-bursts by the Punjab team management, Johnson struggled for consistency and there were even reports which suggested that he was not fully fit. Again, a forgetfull outing for an experienced campaigner.