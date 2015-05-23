RANCHI:Chennai Super Kings reached the final of the IPL for the sixth time as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by three wickets in the second qualifier.

Put in to bat, the two-time runners-up RCB could only manage a modest total of 139/8, with left-handed opener Chris Gayle top-scoring with 41. Sarfaraz Khan also played a handy innings of 31. Left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra was the pick of the bowlers for CSK as he picked up 3/28 from his four overs.

In reply, two-time champions CSK were powered by a patient knock from veteran Michel Hussey, who scored 56 from 46 balls. The left-hander shared a useful 47-run stand with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (26) to help his side sneak home with three wickets and a ball to spare. With this win, CSK set up Sunday’s title clash at Eden Gardens with Mumbai Indians, who won the qualifier 1 against the same team.

Earlier, veteran pacer Nehra once again came good for CSK as he clinched 3/28 in his four overs, including the vital wickets of RCB skipper Virat Kohli (12) and explosive batsman AB de Villiers (1). Nehra was well assisted by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who ended with brilliant bowling figures of 4-0-13-1, scalping Mandeep Singh (4). The duo did not allow the RCB batsmen to accelerate.

During the chase, CSK also didn’t get a good start as aggressive opener Dwayne smith (17) pulled medium pacer Sreenath Aravind to Mitchell Starc at deep square leg. At this time, CSK were 21/1 in 3.1 overs and they could have lost a second wicket in the next delivery had Chris Gayle not dropped Faf du Plessis, who edged to first slip off the very first ball he faced.

CSK had luck on their side on another occasion as RCB’s David Wiese induced an edge off opener Michael Hussey, who was then on 11, only for it was to be dropped by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

With 32 still required in 21 deliveries and Dhoni not in the best of form, it seemed RCB had a chance. But Dhoni and Pawan Negi (12 in six balls) ensured that they entered the final for the fourth time in five years.

Score Board

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Gayle c & b Raina 41, Kohli c Mohit b Nehra 12, De Villiers lbw b Nehra 1, Mandeep c Hussey b Ashwin 4, Karthik c Mohit b Nehra 28, Sarfaraz c Negi b Bravo 31, Wiese c Bravo b Mohit 12, Harshal (run out) 2, Starc (not out) 1, Aravind (not out) 0. Extras (lb 2, w 5) 7. Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 139. Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-25, 3-36, 4-80, 5-107, 6-125, 7-138, 8-139. Bowling: Nehra 4-0-28-3, Ashwin 4-0-13-1, Mohit 4-0-22-1, Raina 3-0-36-1, Bravo 3-0-21-1, Negi 1-0-4-0, Jadeja 1-0-13-0.

Chennai Super Kings: Smith c Starc b Aravind 17, Hussey c Harshal b Wiese 56, Du Plessis b Chahal 21, Raina c Wiese b Chahal 0, Dhoni c Karthik b Harshal 26, Negi (run out) 12, Bravo b Starc 0, Jadeja (not out) 0, Ashwin (not out) 1. Extras (b 3, lb 1, w 3) 7. Total (7 wickets, 19.5 overs) 140. Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-61, 3-61, 4-108, 5-135, 6-135, 7-139. Bowling: Starc 4-0-27-1, Aravind 4-0-25-1, Harshal 3.5-0-26-1, Wiese 4-0-30-1, Chahal 4-0-28-2.

Leader board

IPL-8 has been a mixed bag for captains. while some like warner set the stage on fire, the likes of smith & gambhir disappointed

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Although numbers aren’t extraordinary, played his part in his team’s revival. Absence of a real, big knock notwithstanding, his contributions have come at crucial moments.

I 15 R 432 @33.23 SR 140.71 2x50

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Coming alive after an indifferent start, became an integral part of a devastating three. Runs just kept flowing and the ones he made in a six-over chase helped his team clear the league stage.

I 15 R 493 @49.30 SR 130.76 3x50

Steve Smith (RR)

After a roaring few months in international cricket, this Australian’s contribution wasn’t great. His failure after handy opening stands prevented the team from achieving what it could have.

I 12 R 293 @ 26.63 SR 132.57 2x50

JP Duminy (DD)

The South African’s consistency and brilliance hardly inspired teammates. Despite figuring in top 10 on the run list after the group stage, had to see his team finish second from bottom.

I 13 R 414 @41.00 SR 131.42 4x50 O 17 R 126 W 8@15.75 ER 7.41

Gautam Gambhir (KKR)

The spark wasn’t missing completely, but it flickered more than causing something more meaningful. Failure on top put lower order under pressure too often, which proved decisive.

I 13 R 327 @25.15 SR 117.62 3x50

George Bailey (KXIP)

Numbers aren’t dismal, but the Aussie hardly clicked when his team needed him. His acceleration towards close was a feature last year, absence of which hurt the team this time.

I 13 R 259 @23.54 SR 136.31 2x50

MS Dhoni (CSK)

Not at his blistering best, Captain Cool has had a decent outing. He did cut loose at the end on a few occasions and that’s one reason why his team has come this far.

I 15 R 328 @32.30 SR 124.71 1x50 C 8 St 3

David Warner (SRH)

Not often does the Orange Cap holder crash out in the league stage. But the stupendous starts provided by the Aussie opener didn’t find adequate support and that was that!

I 14 R 562 @43.23 SR 156.54 7x50