NEW DELHI: Sundar Raman on Tuesday tendered his resignation as Indian Premier League Chief Operating Officer amidst investigation into the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

The 43-year-old embattled cricket administrator, who is accused of wrongdoing in the IPL spot-fixing scandal, will leave the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had appointed CBI superintendent of police Vivek Priyadarshi to head the investigating team that is assisting former chief justice RM Lodha in determining the role of BCCI official Raman in the 2013 IPL betting and spot fixing scam.

In a sensational verdict, the three-member Supreme Court appointed committee found Chennai Super Kings (CSK) official Gurunath Meiyappan and Rajasthan Royals (RR) co-owner Raj Kundra guilty, and imposed life suspensions on the duo in July.

The committee also suspended Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals from participating in the IPL for a period of two years.