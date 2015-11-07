De Villiers Has Set Batting Template

Aakash Chopra By

Out of the six sessions thus far, only one was won by the batting side (India winning the final session on Day 2), and that session is likely to dictate the outcome. It should be game, set and match if India manages to win the first session on Saturday.

Virat Kohli’s homecoming as a Test skipper couldn’t have started on a better note—the curator at Mohali prepared the pitch the Indian team would have wanted and Hashim Amla didn’t call correctly at the toss, which meant Indian batsmen got the best conditions to bat.

In addition to that, South Africa’s decision of playing five bowlers made it easier for the hosts. There’s always a temptation to play five bowlers in a Test. But this strategy is laden with risk. Every coin has two sides and the other side of this coin is that you go in with a batsman short. That should be avoided on pitches that are likely to assist bowlers more than batsmen.

The thumb rule of picking your XI is to beef up the bowling on flat pitches and bolster the batting on bowler-friendly surfaces. This Mohali pitch is a bowler’s paradise. It’s quite astonishing that both South Africa and India erred with their team selection. The wide cracks on the first day should’ve raised the red flag for both sides, for it was quite evident that this pitch wasn’t designed for a five-day match. Therefore it was prudent to immediately add another batsman.

The biggest positive for Indians in the last 18 months is Murali Vijay’s evolution. Once again, he showed the importance of knowing where your off-stump is (left a lot of balls alone and forced South Africans to bowl to his strengths) and the value of playing with a vertical bat. The pitch with variable bounce dictates that you should offer a straight bat even to deliveries that can be cut or pulled otherwise and Vijay had the discipline to do just that. Also, he’s one of the few Indian players who’s still a good player of spin. His urgency to use the feet to get to the pitch of the ball and the ability to go deep inside the crease to shorten the length sets him apart.

You need real Test match skills to survive on tough pitches and it doesn’t come as a surprise that the top run-scorers thus far from both sides are proper Test batsmen. Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Amla and AB de Villiers. In fact, De Villiers has set the template for batting for the rest of the match. Even though he struggled in the beginning, his counterattack was exceptional. His footwork was decisive and mind uncluttered. On pitches like these, it’s imperative to know your go-to shots and must have the conviction to take a few calculated risks, and De Villiers did it beautifully. The remaining Indian batsman would do well take cue out of world’s best batsman.