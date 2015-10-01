Injury Blows for TN Ahead of Baroda Tie

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu begin their Ranji Trophy campaign against Baroda on Thursday without two key players. While batsman Vijay Shankar sustained a shoulder injury playing for India A, fats bowler Aswin Crist is yet to recover from a side strain.

Tamil Nadu coach M Sanjay felt his team has the resources to overcome. “It’s unfortunate that two guys are out. But we still have a balanced side. I’m sure our boys will be charged up and come up with a good show.”

The pitch at MAC Stadium is flat, dry and should aid spinners. “From what I saw a couple of days back, it looks like a good wicket. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays. It’ll not turn like it did last year,” said vice-captain B Indrajith.

Tamil Nadu are likely to field six batsmen in skipper Abhinav Mukund, Bharath Shankar, B Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, R Prasanna and Indrajith. Malolan Rangarajan and Rahil Shah are the main spinners. Mediumpacer L Vignesh is certain to make debut. J Kousik (junior) is a strong contender to play in place of Vijay. For the fifth bowler, it’s a toss-up between spinner DT Chandrasekar and medium pacer M Mohammed.

Indrajith played crucial knocks last season and wants to contribute in the same manner. “If I could do what I did last season, I’ll be happy. Vice-captaincy has given me responsibility, which I enjoy. It will help my batting,” he said.

Baroda lost outright again­st Tamil Nadu in the last two seasons. “This is new season and all of us are fresh. We’re not thinking of what happened last year. Our players are keen to deliver. Munaf Patel and Irfan Pathan are out with injuries,” said Baroda captain Aditya Waghmode. Yusuf Pathan, however, is here as a mainstay of the Baroda batting.

Waghmode made special mention of Hardik Pandya. “He will be crucial for us. He’s a batsman who can bowl at 135-plus. He’s in good touch and this wicket will suit his game.” In the past, Baroda have depended too much on Yusuf. “To win, you can’t depend on an individual. Everyone has to contribute. Last season Yusuf didn’t perform, but this is a new season and we hope for the best,” said Waghmode.

Baroda are likely to play five batsman, two spinners, two medium pacers and two all-rounders. Bhargav Bhatt and Swapnil Singh are expected to be the two spinners. Sagar Mangalorkar, Murtuza Vahora and Gagandeep Singh Natt are the fast bowling options. Indrajith added his team will not take Baroda lightly as they have players who with explosive batting can change the course of the game.