Former Australian Cricketer Kline Passes Away

IANS By

MELBOURNE: Former Australian Test player Vale Lindsay Kline passed away on Friday at the age of 81.



The 207th Australian to wear the Australian Test colours, Kline played 13 Tests between 1957 and 1961 as a slow left-arm chinaman bowler.



The Victorian claimed 34 wickets at an average of 22.82 including a hat-trick against South Africa at Cape Town in just his second Test. That performance won Australia the Test with Kline claiming the wicket of the last three South African batsmen.



He will also be remembered for facing the last ball of the first tied Test match, against the West Indies at Brisbane in the famous 1960-61 series.



He also denied the West Indies for 100 minutes as Australia held on for a draw at Adelaide in the same series. It was to be his last act in Test cricket.



Kline played a total of 88 first-class matches taking 276 wickets at 27.39. In Victorian Premier Cricket he represented the Melbourne Cricket Club for 11 seasons which included leading his team to the 1958-59 premiership when he claimed 7-78 in the competition final.



Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said Kline would be sadly missed.



"The news of Lindsay's passing is incredibly sad. He was a wonderful man, a great character and a fine contributor to our game. He will be missed dearly," Sutherland said in a CA release on Friday.



"Throughout his cricket career he was involved in some extraordinary moments that have become part of the rich history of our great game. "



"It has been a very sad year for Australian cricket with the passing of a number of treasured members of our community including Richie Benaud, Arthur Morris and now Lindsay Kline."



"We extend our deepest sympathies to Lindsay's wife Stella, family and friends at this sad time," Sutherland added.