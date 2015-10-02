DHARAMSALA: Opener Rohit Sharma butchered South African bowling attack effortlessly en route to his maiden Twenty20 International century as India rattled up a challenging 199 for five in the first cricket match here today.

Sharma was slow to start but once he had gauged the pace of the wicket, he plundered runs at will and became only the second Indian to score a T20 International hundred after Suresh Raina.

His sensational 66-ball knock was packed with 12 fours and five sixes as he sent visiting bowlers on a leatherhunt after India were invited to bat at the scenic HPCA stadium.

Sharma scored runs effortlessly and raised a 138–run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Virat Kohli (43 off 27 balls), who became the first Indian to complete 1000 runs in Twenty20 cricket during his cameo.

Sharma, who was timing the ball beautifully, completed his hundred with a breathtaking six off paceman Merchant de Lange. His fifty came off 40 balls and needed only 22 more balls to get to the three-figure mark.

Kyle Abbott stemmed the rot by dismissing Kohli first and then Sharma in the space of four balls. The Indian opener went for a pull but managed an edge which was taken by Morris at long leg. By that time, India were cruising with scorecard reading 162 in 16 overs.

India lost Raina (14) and Ambati Rayudu (0, run out) in the 19th over but skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (20 not out) helped India get close to 200. He finished the innings in style, hammering Abbott for a six.

The quick dismissal of Sharma and Kohli did affect India's run rate as the hosts managed just 37 runs from the last four overs.

Abbott was the only South African bowler who managed a respectable figure as he gave away just 29 runs in his four overs.

The dew on the ground did make it tough for the bowlers but Sharma was in sublime form as he reduced the South African attack to a pedestrian one.

Sharma opened his account with an uppish cut in a tentative start as the lanky Abbott kept it outside off. He opened up after getting his eye in, pulling and driving Merchant de Lange effortlessly.

Shikhar Dhawan (3), who hardly got a strike, was run out when he attempted a second following a mis-field from de Lange. Sharma though grew better and better. De Lange continued to dig in short and the Indian kept pulling him. He did not spare even Chris Morris and smashed him for a six on the leg side after getting a boundary off a drive.

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis introduced Imran Tahir as India put on board 46 after six power-play overs. The leg-spinner bowled a tight over but the pacers kept leaking runs. This time it was Indian skipper Virat Kohli's turn to inflict some damage as he hammered Morris for a six and followed it up with a boundary.

Sharma completed his half-century when he guided a short and bouncy one from Abbott to third man boundary. One ball later, he played a scoop for a leg-side boundary as India put on board 86 after half-way stage.

Tahir came in for some punishment from the two batsmen as they collected 21 runs from the 12th over. Sharma sent the first ball soaring over the ropes to bring up team's 100 and in the third ball, Kohli heaved him over deep mid-wicket to complete his 1000 T20 international runs. The skipper followed it with a flat six in long-off area.