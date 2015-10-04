Here's the Next Big Celebrity Wedding: Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

Online Desk By

Indian cricket team’s spinner Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra who have been dating each other for a long time now, are finally set to tie the knot on October 29 at Hotel Club Cabana in Jalandhar which is Bhajji's hometown.

After Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, this is going to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

The classy reception card of this big Punjabi wedding has already been revealed by designer AD Singh and is already grabbing social media attention.

The five-day royal wedding includes Sangeet ceremony, Mehandi while the reception will be held on November 1.

Along with most of the Indian cricketers who are expected at the event, some South African players might also be seen here.

Geeta Basra, has worked in movies like 'Mr Joe B', 'Carvalho', 'Bhaiyyaji Superhit' and 'The Train'. She was last seen in 'Second Hand Husband' which released in July this year.