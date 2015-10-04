Home Sport Cricket

Here's the Next Big Celebrity Wedding: Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

Indian cricket team’s spinner Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra who have been dating each other for a long time now, are finally set to tie the knot on October 29 at Hotel Club Cabana in Jalandhar which is Bhajji's hometown.

After Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, this is going to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

The classy reception card of this big Punjabi wedding has already been revealed by designer AD Singh and is already grabbing social media attention.

