NEW DELHI: Former cricket and BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here after suffering from acute deep vein thrombosis, a deep clot in the blood vessel.



"Navjot Singh Sidhu was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals Delhi today (Tuesday) evening with acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT). This is a life threatening condition if not treated on time," said a statement from the hospital, adding he was now stable.



During DVT, clots create obstruction in the blood vessel, hindering the normal blood flow.



Doctors treating Sidhu said that Sidhu was stable after necessary treatment.



"Sidhu has been put on blood thinners and has been recovering well. His condition is said to be stable as of now," the statement said.