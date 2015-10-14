HARARE: An early 48-run partnership between Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie set Ireland on their way to a two-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final One-day International here.

Ireland, who lost the three-match series 2-1, needed a late burst of runs from Tim Murtagh to clinch this consolation victory after Zimbabwe had collapsed from 159 for four to 187 all out.

A stubborn stand by the home team only emerged after the tourists had stormed past the 100 mark with the loss of just three wickets after 28 overs.

Rookie bowler Taurai Muzarabani was smashed for 18 runs with his first six balls but the early dominance was cut shortby a neat catch from Sikandar Raza to dismiss Ireland captainWilliam Porterfield.

Stirling, who made 50, and Balbirnie (24) then reset the pace before Zimbabwe's spin bowlers started to make inroads asIreland slipped to 160 for eight before Murtagh's runs in thefinal overs secured a welcome win.

Result:

Zimbabwe: 187 in 49.2 overs (Sean Williams 51, Sikandar Raza 50, Tim Murtagh 4-32) v Ireland 189 for 8 in 46.5 overs (Paul Stirling 50).

Series: Zimbabwe won the three-match series 2-1.