Home Sport Cricket

BCCI Pays Rich Tribute to Retiring Zaheer

BCCI President, Shashank Manohar complimented Zaheer on his wonderful career.

Published: 15th October 2015 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2015 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BCCI today paid rich tribute to retiring Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan, describing him as an outstanding role model who served Indian cricket with remarkable passion and commitment.

One of India's greatest pacer, Zaheer, who represented the country in 92 Tests and 200 ODIs in which he picked 282 and 311 wickets respectively, today called time on his 14-year long international career.

The 37-year old pacer, who made his India debut in 2000 and played his last game for India in 2014 at Wellington against New Zealand, made the announcement today.

BCCI President, Shashank Manohar complimented Zaheer on his wonderful career and said: "The BCCI appreciates Zaheer Khan's outstanding service to Indian Cricket. He served Indian cricket with remarkable passion and commitment.

"Being a fast bowler in the Indian sub continent is challenging but he led the bowling attack with distinction and contributed significantly to the success of Indian cricket .I wish him all the best for the future."

BCCI Secretary, Anurag Thakur said: "Zaheer will go down as one of the finest fast bowler in the history of Indian cricket. He has been the leader of Indian fast bowlers in the last decade or so and of the best exponent of reverse swing in the country.

"He has been an outstanding role model on and off the field for Indian cricket. Zaheer has been of the key reasons for India's success over the last fifteen years. I congratulate him on his wonderful career."

The highlight of Zaheer's ODI career was the 2011 World Cup where he emerged as Indian team's most lethal weapon and inspired Team India to the title of World Champions at home with 21 wickets at 18.76.

He was the joint highest wicket-taker of the tournament with Shahid Afridi. On his final outing for India, the second Test against New Zealand in February 2014, Zaheer claimed five for 170 –- his 11th five-wicket haul in Test Cricket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp