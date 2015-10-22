Home Sport Cricket

'Big Concerns' Over Playing in India: Misbah

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq expresses concerns over Pakistan travelling to India for the World T20 in 2016 due to the Shiv Sena protests.

Published: 22nd October 2015

By PTI

KARACHI: Advocating for a series between India and Pakistan since long, Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq says he is "disappointed" and expresses concerns over Pakistan team travelling to India for the World T20 in 2016 due to the recent anti-Pakistan protests in Mumbai.

"It's not just about India-Pakistan; wherever it happens it is disappointing. I believe politics should be separate from sports. Otherwise it's really difficult for all nations that are playing the game and we all should play each other," Misbah said.

"Even when Australia withdraw from their tour to Bangladesh it was disappointing as well," he added.

Though Pakistan showed no intention of pulling out from World T20 in India, the right-handed batsman did admit of having "big concerns" about playing in India amid political tensions.

"Obviously when these sort of things happen, that really puts something in your mind. I don't know what is going to happen but obviously these are the big concerns. You don't want to restrict yourself not to play here and there. We really want to play everywhere and enjoy the game," he said.

The cricketing ties between the two nations reached its lowest ebb when the Shiv Sena workers stormed the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Monday, and the scheduled meeting between the heads of two cricket boards were called off.

Also the PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan on his return from Mumbai said that he expects a formal apology from the Indian board for the way he was treated in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Owing to security reasons, Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar was withdrawn from the remaining two ODIs between India and South Africa, while former Pakistan pacers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar were also pulled out from the commentary team for the final ODI in Mumbai.

