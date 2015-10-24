COLOMBO: Part time spinner Kraigg Brathwaite’s six-wicket haul put West Indies in a strong position at the end of Day three of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka, here on Saturday.

Brathwaite bowled an inspired spell of spin bowling to bundle out the hosts out for 206 runs before rain called off play on the third day.

The visitors, who are currently at 20-1, will require another 224 runs to level the Test series.

West Indies, however, will face a big test of spin and would have to produce a determined batting performance when they would come out to chase the target on the fourth day.

Chasing the target of 244, the tourists have lost their opener and star bowler Brathwaite, who was trapped in front by Dhammika Prasad.

Earlier, resuming at an overnight score of 76/2, Sri Lanka opener Kaushal Silva and Dinesh Chandimal got dismissed after scoring 32 and 12 respectively.

Meanwhile, skipper Angelo Mathews and all rounder Milinda Siriwardana shared 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

For the visitors, fast bowler Jerome Taylor and Jomel Warrican also provided good support by claiming two wickets each of the hosts.

Sri Lanka are currently leading the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by an inning and six runs.