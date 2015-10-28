NEW DELHI: BCCI secretary Anurag Thakur along with IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla today met the representatives of the six IPL franchises to intimate them about the modalities of the Players' Auction for years 2016 and 2017.

The franchisees were informed that IPL season 2016 and 2017 will continue to remain an eight team event and the bidding for the two new teams for these seasons will start after the BCCI AGM on 9th November 2015. The Franchisees welcomed vivo Mobile as the new title sponsors of the IPL.

The representatives of the six franchisee were updated about the recommendations proposed by the BCCI working committee for the next two years of the IPL.

Shukla said,"It was a very fruitful discussion. We briefed the franchisee about the steps to be taken by BCCI regarding the two-year suspension of CSK and Rajasthan Royals.

Their feedback is valuable to us and they appreciated the solutions suggested by the IPL working group which were later recommended by the BCCI working Committee."

Thakur on his part said,"We are making constant efforts to keep our stakeholders involved at all levels. It was important for us to take the franchisee on board and let them know about our discussions and recommendations and our reasons behind those recommendations with regards to vivo IPL season 2016 and 2017.

"The franchisees expressed satisfaction and support towards the IPL. We are committed to deliver the best of IPL editions in the years to come," he added.