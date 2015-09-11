CHENNAI: Mohammad Shami’s return to the scheme of things after being out with injury since the World Cup was the highlight as national selectors named 30 probables for a week-long camp ahead of the series against South Africa.

The preparatory camp will be in Bengaluru from September 21-27. While such initiatives are not rare, asking 30 players to join a camp like this is a departure from tradition. The series starts with a T20 on October 2.

MS Dhoni too returns after the Bangladesh trip, as does left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. This is another step towards redemption for the left-arm spinner, who has come back after remodelling his action. Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are the other left-arm spinners.

Probables: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Wriddhiman Saha, Naman Ojha, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Harbhajan Singh, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Varun Aaron, Karun Nair, Suresh Raina, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohit Sharma, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey.