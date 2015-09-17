NEW DELHI: The Indian squad for the three T20 Internationals and five ODIs for the upcoming series against South Africa will be announced in Bengaluru on Sunday, September 20.

Meanwhile it was also announced that a Borad President's XI team will take on South Africans in the warm-up T20 game at the Airforce Ground in Palam on September 29.

"The meeting of the All-India Senior Selection Committee of the BCCI will be held on Sunday, the 20th of September 2015, at 12 PM at Hotel JW Marriot (UB City), Bengaluru, to select the Indian teams for the upcoming T20 Internationals (three matches) and One Day Internationals (Five matches) against South Africa," BCCI release stated.

"The committee will also select the Board President's XI team to play the only T20 practice match against South Africa at Palam Cricket Ground, Delhi on 29th September 2015," the release added.

As is the norm in the current regime, BCCI secretary Anurag Thakur and chairman of selectors Sandeep Patil will address the media after the selection committee meeting is over.