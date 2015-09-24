NEW DELHI: There is never a dull moment in Indian cricket. A week before the Ranji Trophy commences, the Delhi selectors sprang in a surprise by omitting star pacer Ishant Sharma from the 15-member squad for their opening tie against Rajasthan, for being ‘incommunicado’.

The selectors claimed that they had to do away with Ishant, since the speedster couldn’t be contacted despite ‘repeated attempts’. Ishant is currently at the national camp in Bengaluru, but will be free by this week.

With no international commitments lined up, there was no reason to leave him out, but Delhi selectors have a different version of the story. The pacer is not part of the ODI squad for the series against South Africa and with him suspended for the first Test, he doesn’t have any committments till November 9. “We tried contacting Ishant. Despite repeated attempts, he neither picked up calls nor replied to our text messages,” Vinay Lamba, chairman of selectors, told Express.

The selectors also appe­­ared clueless about Ishant’s availability for the rest of the matches.

“We don’t know whether he can play a first-class match as there’s a one-match ban on him. If he is eligible, we might add him in the squad later,” Lamba ad­ded.

Caught in various disputes, the selectors also left out Rajat Bhatia and Pawan Negi for performing ‘poorly’. Ironically, young left-arm spinner Negi got his maiden call-up in the India A squad for the upcoming T20 match aga­­inst South Africa on We­­d­­nesday, yet he has only be­­e­­n kept as a standby for Delhi.

While India discard Gautam Gambhir will lead the side, Unmukt Chand has been appointed Gambhir’s deputy. There are chances that the present India A captain may take charge if Gambhir fails to perform.

The squad: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Unmukt Chand (vice-captain), Vaibhav Rawal, Milind Kumar, Nitish Rana, Yogesh Nagar, Mannan Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Sumit Narwal, Pawan Suyal, Sarang Rawat, Pradeep Sangwan, Parvinder Awana, Mohit Ahlawat (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Shorey. Standbys: Pawan Negi, Vikas Tokas, Subodh Bhati and Rishabh Pant. Chief coach: Ajay Jadeja.