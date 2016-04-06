BENGALURU: The Royal Challengers Bangalore team got down to serious training, and their head coach Daniel Vettori seemed a confident man. With good reason too. The former New Zealand captain felt the RCB team has the luxury of a big squad that will give them a lot of options during the tournament.

“I am very happy with team we have. Last year, we did lots of things really well, but the likes of (Shane) Watson and (Stuart) Binny give us a really balanced squad. We’ve got the luxury of options, which is a great thing to have,” he said at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. “That’s the beauty of having a 27-man squad. There are so many different options. It’s harder to leave people out, and we’ll just go through the permutations as they come.”

The former Kiwi skipper said Binny and Watson have the ability to deliver in their respective departments. “To have those guys who have the ability to bat in the top order and bowl four overs is a real luxury. You look at the teams that have been successful in the IPL so far. Chennai — with the likes of Jadeja, Raina and Bravo — and KKR — with Shakib — have had them. So, we’re banking on the fact that we have six or seven bowling options. Everyone knows that Chinnaswamy is a tough place to bowl at. So, to give ourselves options is very important,” he explained.

RCB are yet to get a confirmation regarding West Indies spinner Samuel Badree — who hurt his shoulder during the World T20 final — whereas Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has been ruled out due to a foot injury he suffered during Australia’s day-night Test against New Zealand.

“Sam did exceptionally well for us (Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League) last year. We’re just hoping he recovers from his injury and gets back to the team as soon as possible. He’s on his way back to Trinidad. He’ll see a specialist there, and hopefully, we’ll get some feedback soon,” said Vettori.

“Everyone’s seen how Mitch has bowled in the last couple of years, T20s and his death bowling. That’s something we’re going to miss. Whenever we had him, we knew we had those four overs up our sleeve. That’s a loss, but it’s an opportunity for the likes of Adam Milne and Kane Richardson to step up and fill that slot,” he added.

About the Chinnaswamy Stadium wicket, Vettori felt: “Let’s see if it stays the same. The pitch was really conducive to spin (during the WT20), and it was great to see that from a personal perspective. We’ll probably see a lot of the wickets that we’re used to seeing in the IPL, and a lot of high scoring games. It’s going to be a challenge for the bowlers.”

Spectators will get chance to play third umpire this edition

Mumbai: IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla on Tuesday said viewers too would get a chance to air their views on decisions referred to the third umpire this season. “They will be given a placard, and whatever they say, out or not out, that will be caught by the camera and shown on the screen... but the decision of the third umpire will be final,” he added. “This opinion will not matter to the third umpire, he will go as per whatever he sees on the (TV) screen,” he said, speaking to reporters at a function here. This will increase the involvement of the viewers, he said. Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, among others, will be performing in the IPL opening ceremony on April 8 at Worli in Mumbai.