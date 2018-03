Mumbai Indian player Harbhajan Singh celebrates with team mates after the wicket of Delhi Daredevils K K Nair during a IPL T20 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Put into bat, Delhi Daredevils posted 164 for four against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium here today.

Brief Score:

Delhi Daredevils: 164-4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 60, JP Duminy 49 not out; M J McClenaghan 2/31).