Lokeshwar century helps City I take command

S Lokeshwar’s 109 helped City I post a mammoth 351/7 in 89 overs against City III on the first day of the TNCA round-robin U-19 tournament.

Brief scores: At Murugappa: City I 351/7 in 89 ovs (S Lokeshwar 109, Aditya Barooah 97; R Mihir 3/73) vs City III. At VB Nest: City IV 166 in 71.3 ovs (MS Sailesh 4/48, M Siddharth 3/26) vs City II 67/0 in 16 ovs.

Prasanth scalps eight

KK Prasanth’s 8/4 propelled Govt HSS (West Mambalam) to a 10-wicket win against GT Aloha Vidhya Mandir in the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament for the B Somasundaram Trophy.

Lokeshwar.jpgBrief scores: GT Aloha Vidhya Mandir 41 in 13.1 ovs (KK Prasanth 8/4) lost to Govt HSS (West Mambalam) 45/0 in 5.3 ovs (K Manoj 32 n.o.), PS HSS 178/8 in 30 ovs (S Mugilan 60; R Harish 3/28, Teo Prince 3/31) bt St John’s 49 in 20.4 ovs, Nellai Nadar 155/6 in 30 ovs (Syed Khader 3/14) bt Muslim HSS (Triplicane) 125 in 26.3 ovs, Dominic Savio 296/2 in 30 ovs (BS Jagadeswaran 161 n.o, R Seshanth 104) bt Sri Padma Sarangapani 109/8 in 30 ovs (R Seshanth 3/8), Jaya Jaya Sankara International 235/6 in 30 ovs (Aashish Jairam 114) bt Gill Adarsh 68 in 22.4 ovs (Yash Choudhary 4/8), Chettinad Vidyashram 287/2 in 30 ovs (Lalith Chockalingam 104 n.o, Adithya Nathan 68, S Sanjay 58) bt Chidambaram Chettiyar 44 in 16 ovs (S Haresh 4/7), Union Christian 44 in 21 ovs (N Gurushravan 5/7) lost to The Hindu 45/1 in 3.5 ovs, Sishya (OMR) 96 in 28.2 ovs lost to Jawahar Vidyalaya A 97/4 in 20.1 ovs.

Aparajith to lead

Baba Aparajith will captain the TNCA President’s XI in the all-India Buchi Babu invitational cricket tournament to be held from August 5 in the city.

Teams: TNCA President’s XI: B Aparajith (captain), Washington Sundar, L Suryapprakash, Kaushik Gandhi, R Rohith, S Lokeshwar, Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, Rahil Shah, Siddarth H Ahuja, Ashwath Mukuthan, M Shahrukh Khan, MS Sanjay, Aditya Barooah, Akshay V Srinivasan.

TNCA XI: Bharath Shankar (captain), K Mukunth, GV Vignesh, R Sathyanarayanan, M Ashwin, Vishal Vaidhya, Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Sushil, L Vignesh, M Siddarth, K Vignesh, B Rahul, J Kaushik, R Ananth, M Kamalesh.

TNCA Districts XI: NS Chaturved (captain), M Jagadeesan, Anand Subramaniam, S Suresh Kumar, Francis Rokins, Thalaivan Sargunam, R Rohit, Abhishek Tanwar, Sai Kishore, DT  Chandrasekar, Anthony das, S Ashwath, AC Prathiban, S Chandrasekar, Hari Nishanth.

