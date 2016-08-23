BCCI to 'take it on', Katju says, July 18 SC order can be challenged

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: The BCCI has decided to ‘take it on’. On the frontfoot ever since Justice Markandey Katju said the July 18 Supreme Court order can be challenged, the board’s body language has changed. In continuation of that, the BCCI announced on Monday it’s annual general meeting will be held on September 21. This was decided at its working committee meeting in New Delhi.

Nothing unusual with an AGM. But the catch is, the court-appointed committee to oversee the process of implementing Lodha panel recommendations has asked the board and its affiliated units to not hold elections until further instruction. Going by rules, the BCCI AGM this year has to elect a secretary, because incumbent Ajay Shirke was nominated to the post last April after it fell vacant. Even if members choose Shirke, he has to be elected formally.

“We have heard the committee has asked the BCCI to inform affiliates that elections can’t be held. The secretary (Shirke) has met the committee. The president (Anurag Thakur) and him have decided to go ahead with the AGM. They must be thinking it’s alright. The working committee has accepted it,” said a member of the committee after the meeting. “Our legal advisor (Justice Katju) thinks it’s okay to hold the AGM and election,” said another.