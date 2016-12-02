Home Sport Cricket

BCCI to wait till December 5, associations told to have plan B

The BCCI today maintained its opposition to some of the reforms recommended by the Lodha committee.

Published: 02nd December 2016 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2016 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI-generic

For representational purpose only | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI today maintained its opposition to some of the reforms recommended by the Lodha committee and will wait with bated breath for the Supreme Court's verdict on the matter come December 5.

At a Special General Meeting here, the Board did not take any decision on the recommendations but it has been learnt from sources that state associations have been told to keep a Plan B ready in case the verdict is not favourable from the apex court.

Lodha Committee has sought directions on the appointment of former union Home Secretary GK Pillai as observer and removal of all BCCI office-bearers.

"Senior office-bearers said we have to wait until December 5. Any decision taken can be Contempt of Court. He also advised that state units will have to keep a Plan B ready. If the court gives a verdict we have to abide by it and change constitution accordingly," a state unit official told PTI.

Today's Special General Meeting witnessed Status Quo being maintained by members. Two associations Tripura and Vidarbha, who have decided to implement Lodha reforms in toto were absent.

The reason cited by BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke was the delay in flights landing in foggy conditions.

"There was a feeling members are having a different opinion. Vidharbha and Tripura did not come due to fog. We explained the situation and clarified with them again. They reiterated their stand that was taken in the first SGM on October 1. Almost all recommendations agreed upon except a few. We will wait for December 5 Supreme Court hearing," BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke told reporters.

The basic objections of BCCI remain the same. The age cap of 70, cooling off period of three years between terms and one state one vote policy are being opposed by the Board.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Supreme Court Lodha committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp