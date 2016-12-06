KARACHI: Pakistan Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has raised funds worth up to Rs 3 lakhs for his fan Rohaan’s medical treatment in Lahore.



Rohaan, 16, requires to undergo a surgery to cure a hole in his heart, the Express Tribune reported.



Misbah had decided to bear half the expenses of his fan’s medical treatment, and had reportedly put his bat and shirt on auction for raising rest of the money.



Misbah first heard about the young fan through his mentor Tahir Shah, who resides in the same locality as Rohaan.



The Test skipper, who met Rohan during the 2015 World Cup, was unable to meet his teen fan this time as he was bound to leave for Australia for the three-match series beginning on December 15 at the Gabba.