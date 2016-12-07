CHENNAI: Wednesday could possibly be the day that marks the beginning of an important chapter in Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy history; one that’s also as new as the Karnataka State Cricket Association Stadium in Belagavi.

It was when the venue became fully functional — October — that a revamped-and-younger-looking Tamil Nadu (the average age of their team is nearly 26) wiped clean their last year’s slate of mid-table anguish (they finished sixth in Group B and failed to make it to the knockouts).

Dinesh Karthik

By the time the first match at the stadium — a fortnight ago between Gujarat and Punjab — had even begun, Tamil Nadu had converted their start-of-season ambling into a confident gallop.

Skipper Abhinav Mukund (573 runs at an average of 63.66) and Dinesh Karthik (574 runs at 63.77) were their pillars with the willow, while speedsters Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Aswin Crist, and Thangarasu Natarajan have comprised their ball-wielding bedrock (they have accounted for 73 wickets at an average of 25.63). After losing their opener to Mumbai, Tamil Nadu had in the next six matches placed themselves within striking distance of a knockout berth.

With Mumbai having claimed one of the two qualification slots available in Group A, their clash against Gujarat — the last pre-qualification commitment for both teams, that also happens to be only the second match at this venue — has assumed the magnitude of a fate-decider.

An outright win is what both Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will be looking for, but a first-innings lead too may help tip the knockout-berth scale in either team’s favour (in accordance with their current net run-rate, that is. The former’s NRR stands at +0.342, while the latter have +0.270).

“We’ve had a good preparation so far. We’ve covered all aspects of our game, be it batting, bowling, or fielding during our time (five days) here,” remarked Tamil Nadu coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar. “As far as the dynamics of the points table and the question of qualifying are concerned, we just want to do everything that we can — and perform — so that the latter happens.”

