Despite series loss, England fans high on spirit

MUMBAI: Not all English faces at Wankhede Stadium were gloomy. Team defeated fair and square in the Test series, their fans were still determi­ned to make most of their Discovery of India. Present in dr­o­ves here, many of them are scheduled to travel to Che­nnai, trying to check the situation post Cyclone Vardah.

“Is it? So how is it going to be?” asked Ruus, a Manchester resident, who has come for the last two Tests. In Goa before the fourth one, he is in a group of eight booked on a Wednesday flight. “Hopefully, things will get better and we’ll get there sooner or later.”

Englishmen, women outnu­mbered in the lot, heading towa­rds the stadium or crowding pubs in the evenings had been a common sight over the la­st few days. Some part of th­e official Barmy Army group and many on individual trips, they aren’t heartbroken that their team lost the series. “It’s an opportunity for us to see India, enjoy the winter away from England and sample local food. Cricket is the reason we are here, but it doesn’t end with it. Not disappointed because of the result at all,” felt Trevor, who has been to the Caribbean, South Africa and of course Australia.

“This is my first trip to India and it’s been wonderful. So many people and welcoming people, India is completely different from other countries. We had heard about it, but you don’t know how it is unless you come here,” added the man from Durham, slightly worried given his Chennai flight is on Tuesday.

English fans have been crowding Indian stands from th­eir team’s last few tours. Ot­h­er than Barmy Army, there have been tours operated by fo­rmer Test players Bob Taylor and Gladstone Small. A week remaining in this trip, they are praying that the turbulence clears.