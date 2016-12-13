MUMBAI: Virat Kohli was in the Indian contingent that went on a victory lap of the Wankhede Stadium after the Wo­rld Cup final in 2011. A 22-plus groomed for future at the time, he returned to the venue a year and-a-half later, to be part of a humiliating Test defeat, against Alastair Cook’s England.



The sight of Kohli leading the team on a round of the same ground, on Monday morning after completing a series win against the same opposition, was no time to think of the past.

Leader who sets examples and believes in shaping things own way, the Kohli of present is indicator of what he wants his team to be.



Bold, competitive and unhesitant in demonstrating emotions, India’s Test skipper doesn’t pretend. There are no diplomatic answers, words are not minced and he is in your face. Bigger tests await against quality opposition abroad, but five successive series wins suggests he is getting a few things right. “One thing I wanted the team to do was to not think of personal performances. In Test cricket you can have an hour that takes the game away, and you still don’t go for it because you are nearing a milestone. We wanted to get that out of our system. We just look at the situation and play. That’s why we’ve been in winning positions. The ultimate aim has been to win games and series,” Kohli said after England’s capitulation on the final morning in the fourth Test.

Little wonder he rates this win as the best under him. South Africa came to India last year as the No 1 Test team. If two of those Tests in th­at 3-0 victory were played on pitches designed to aid spin from the first ball, England encountered more conventional surfaces. Generally good for batting, there was no extravagant help for spinners and pacers too were effective when used well. Unable to make the advantage count when they had their nose ahead, England put up greater resi­­stance than South Africa and New Zealand earlier this year. Four hundred in the first innings was a good effort in the fourth Test and things could have been different had catches been taken. That makes this success more valuable. Kohli’s men were put to test and fought back to regain initiative.

“These have been good cricket wickets and we’ve had to play good cricket. We were put under pressure many times. I would give my team credit for bouncing back. We had to work hard and it’s a result of constant pressure put by us that forced the opposition to make mistakes. This is what Test cricket is about. If you’re a champion team, you’ve to play like a champion team and that’s what we did,” Kohli added.

Other than leading from the front, manifest in an average of 65.50 as captain as opposed to 41.13 when not leading, he also justified his faith in a decision that had caused some talk. Five bowlers is something most India captains had not tried in recent times, except for a brief period when Greg Chappell was coach. That way, this is an originality Kohli has brought about. “We first gave batsmen a feel of the plan and saw confidence in them. The way the lower order has contributed, we can easily have five bowlers. In Mohali they gave us about 200 runs, even here (Jayant Yadav’s century). Their contribution has been match-winning, not just match-saving. This is a classic example that if you focus on what the team wants, you can exceed expectations and do things that you wou­­ldn’t have thought of otherwise.”

