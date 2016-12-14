'Uncapped' de Bruyn named in Proteas Test squad against Lanka

By ANI

JOHANNESBURG: Uncapped top-order batsman Theunis de Bruyn has been included in the 13-man South Africa squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against Sri Lanka beginning at the St. George's Oval on Boxing Day.

De Bruyn has been named as the reserve batsman in place of Rilee Rossouw, who is currently recovering from a foot injury.

Right-handed batsman de Bruyn, who played for South Africa at the 2012 Under-19 World Cup, was eighth on last season's first-class run charts and is third this season, having notched up 423 runs at an average of 60.42, reports ESPNcricinfo.

Left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell, who has recovered fully from a rib injury he sustained during the ODI series against Australia in October, has also been recalled in the squad while reserve wicketkeeper Dane Vilas and left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi have been left out of the squad.

Keshav Maharaj has also been called into the side as the lone specialist spinner, with Dwaine Pretorius, who was brought in when Steyn was injured in Australia, being dropped for the upcoming three-match series.

Pacer Morne Morkel was not considered for selection as he is still recuperating from a back injury which kept him out for all but one first-class match since the CPL.

Fresh from the 2-1 series win against Australia, South Africa will aim to display a similar kind of performance and another series win when they host the Angelo Mathew-led side.

The South Africa Test squad is as follows: Faf du Plessis (captain), Kyle Abbott, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Stephen Cook, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Wayne Parnell, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.