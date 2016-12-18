India's Parthiv Patel, center, and Lokesh Rahul, run between the wickets during their third day of the fifth cricket test match against England in Chennai. | AP

CHENNAI: KL Rahul and Parthiv Patel carried on from where they left on Saturday, to set up a good foundation for India.

The jam-packed Sunday crowd came in, anticipating a good show from the Indian batting line-up, and the openers guided India to 173 for 1 in 48 overs at lunch.

Parthiv played his natural game, while Rahul chose to attack the English spinners.

The Karnataka batsman repeatedly stepped out and carted debutant left-arm spinner Liam Dawson over the ropes. His huge six to the stands at long on showcased his exquisite timing and footwork.

England adopted a similar strategy to that of India, while bowling. They persisted with Dawson at one end and Broad from another.

Rahul, who looked good on piercing the gaps between mid-wicket and mid-on, glided Broad to the fence.

Also, he played Moeen Ali confidently in the point area to show his ability to score runs off the backfoot. The England centurion was swept with relish to the square leg fence, which indicated that the right-hander was at ease playing the offie on a slow track.

Parthiv was not far behind too, as he rotated the strike by taking quick singles, apart from hitting odd boundaries, to keep the scoreboard ticking.

"The toughest thing to figure out while bowling to Parthiv is the right length. His stature allows him to go on the backfoot quickly and while he doesn't get close to the ball on full balls, he's adept at playing on-the-up on the front-foot. In addition to that, he's comfortable opening the face of the bat to get singles," remarked commentator Aakash Chopra.

The partnership between Rahul and Patel was India's first hundred-run opening stand, after 32 innings.

Parthiv's (71) end came when he played against the spin and holed out to Buttler at the covers, thereby giving Ali his first wicket of the day.

By then he had done his job and with Rahul (89 batting) added 152 for the first wicket to give India a brilliant start.