CHENNAI: Captain Alastair Cook was disappointed, but tried his best to conceal it with a wry smile here and there. He admitted his team was outplayed, adding that had they seized their moments, it could have been different.

“No excuses. India were the better team and deserved to win. It was a fifth-day wicket, out of the rough it turned. We got ourselves in a good position at lunch, but it wasn’t enough at the end of the day,” said Cook.

Catching was an area his England team were found wanting this series. In Chennai, they dropped Karun Nair on 34 and the youngster went on make the difference between sides with an unbeaten 303. In the fourth Test too, they had dropped Virat Kohli and Jayant Yadav, before they made 236 and 108.

“We dropped vital chances and India have been punishing us. It’s hard to stop the momentum. Credit to Kohli, they’ve outplayed us. It’s hard to say as a professional, but they’ve been better. It’s a series of missed opportunities,” said the opener who completed 11,000 runs in this Test.

Asked if he is still the right man to lead the Test side, Cook said he needs time to think. “I’ve got to go away and do some thinking. This is not the right time to make decisions as big as that.

“I need to go home, enjoy Christmas as much as I can, and then come back in January and look to plan with Andrew Strauss and see what’s the right decision,” said Cook.

“I’ve got to go away and decide whether I am the right man to take England forward. It’s the wrong time to make those decisions as the energy is low and you can make foolish decisions in such times. When there’s not a Test match for seven months, it’d be foolish to make a decision now. While there is a bit of space, why not use it.”

Cook signed off emotionally. “Blood, sweat and tears went into this tour but the bottom line is we weren’t good enough to compete with India and that’s hard to take.”

