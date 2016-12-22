Home Sport Cricket

Anurag Thakur seeks team inputs on roadmap

The BCCI has sought an action plan from the Indian team management on how to prepare for the future.

Published: 22nd December 2016 02:22 AM

Thakur_AP

BCCI president Anurag Thakur | AP

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI has sought an action plan from the Indian team management on how to prepare for the future. Once this is submitted, a blueprint will be made to put in place measures.

The BCCI president Anurag Thakur met chief coach Anil Kumble and other members of the support staff after the final Test against England at the stadium on Tuesday. Other than congratulating the team, he sought inputs on charting the way ahead. Among matters discussed was prevention of injuries.

“We had fruitful discussion on a number of issues and I have sought the feedback of the captain and coaches apart from the physio and trainers. The team has done very well in all formats and we want to see how to make things better going ahead,” Thakur said.

It was learnt that the president has asked how injuries can be prevented. After hearing from the support staff, he might lay down a comprehensive plan, covering multiple areas. “Injuries have been a concern, but I’m delighted the way our A team programme has produced able replacements,” said Thakur.

Despite rise on ranking tables, the Indian team has not done well on the injury management front. Not just fast bowlers like Mohammed Shami, opener KL Rahul too has been out frequently due to fitness breakdowns. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was ruled out out after two Tests against England due to a thigh strain.

An insider said Thakur inquired about “shortcomings” and “remedies”. “The BCCI thinks the team has been facing fitness-related problems and it’s time to formulate a strategy to curtail the number of injuries. To understand the problem, the president has asked Kumble and others in the support staff to make a blue print. Future course of action will be charted once this has been submitted.”

