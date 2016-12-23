VISAKHAPATNAM : When Dinesh Karthik takes to the field against Karnataka here on Friday, he will achieve a feat no other Tamil Nadu cricketer has managed.

The quarterfinal here will be his 100th Ranji match. S Sharath, Sridharan Sriram and S Badrinath have all played 100 matches, but they also played for sides apart from Tamil Nadu during their illustrious careers. But in terms of playing for the state alone, Karthik will be first to the landmark, thanks to a career spanning over 13 years.



The former India player himself was not aware of the landmark, before a journalist called him. His close friend, and team captain Abhinav Mukund, also sounded puzzled on hearing it. Actually, even Karthik was surprised. “It makes me very old.

A hundred matches is a massive number, and doesn’t suit my personality. It’s a pleasant feeling, but it’s not like ‘Oh my God’. It’s not something I aspired to do, and was not high on my agenda. There’ve been so many well-wishers, and the association has been supportive. For them to accept that I can play 100 games for them over so many years, those are the positives. My best friends are from the Tamil Nadu team, I have a good rapport with everyone. Those are the things I enjoy. The 100th thing, I find it hard to explain, but it’s a good feeling,” he said on Thursday.



Perhaps he was right when he said this landmark was not high on his agenda. With all attributes to play at the top-level, his has been a stop-start career as far as the international level goes. He was earmarked by former TN players as one who would serve the national side in the long run. But form, and failure to hold onto chances, meant he still remains one of the unlucky ones. If he hadn’t picked up a finger injury early this Ranji season, he might have even replaced Wriddhiman Saha in Team India, but Parthiv Patel got the nod instead.



“I was upset and really disappointed. There’s no doubt about it. But these are normal things that a cricketer should go through if he wants to play at a higher level. What you should not be doing is sit on it and allow it to pull you down. That’s something I’m aware of,” said the 31-year-old.



This season, with 592 runs, he has shown he still has the hunger and can push young boys in the team, as Tamil Nadu continue to search for their first Ranji title in three decades. “I’m at that stage in my career where I try to enjoy each and every game. We have a fantastic dressing room, and a lovely set of boys, with an even better support staff. We’re playing some good cricket, and have some promising youngsters. But I’m just enjoying my game right now.”