NEW DELHI:In the age of technology, even the BCCI is pulling up new tricks to turn tech-friendly. On Friday, it went a step ahead by declaring the squad for the Asia Cup and World T20 on Twitter, before the media conference. Even as scribes waited for the announcement, board secretary Anurag Thakur and selection committee chairman Sandeep Patil unveiled the 15-member squad to the world via a video message. By the time they began addressing the media, the suspense was gone!

With selectors naming old warhorses, there was not much scope for suspense, but Patil said this was the best possible 15. While Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Harbhajan Singh were retained, Manish Pandey was left out despite a brave show in Australia. Instead of the Karnataka batsman, selectors went for Hardik Pandya and Pawan Negi.

While the Delhi left-arm spinner has proven his worth at the domestic level, it's to be seen how he adjusts on the big stage. “We always give importance to domestic performance. We also looked at fitness,” he said.

Former India captain and member of the BCCI cricket committee, Sourav Ganguly was happy with the squad. “It's a pretty stable side,” Ganguly told The Sunday Standard, backing the decision to not include Pandey. “He's one for the future and a big prospect. Keeping conditions in mind, selectors went for an extra spinner, which is right.”

Harbhajan had to warm the bench in Australia, but the selectors felt his experience will be useful in Indian conditions. “The selectors, team management and the captain have faith in Harbhajan, his record and the contribution he has made to the team,” Patil said.

The choice of seamers did raise eyebrows. Mohammad Shami has not played for a while and has been picked subject to fitness. “He has a month before the WT20. We have time to take a call on Shami. He is one of our best bowlers. I can only say he has recovered and started bowling,” Patil said.

“We experimented in Australia and discussed who would be good as replacements. For the T20 format, we discussed a few names. In the shorter format, horses for courses have worked,” he added.

There were speculations that Dhoni would be asked to hang up his boots after World T20, but Patil and Thakur rubbished such claims. After all, before mega tournaments who would like to spark off another controversy!