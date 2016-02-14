VISAKHAPATNAM:With the series tied one-all, the prospects for the third and final T20 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium on Sunday turning out to be an exciting encounter is as bright as the weather here.

India hit a roadblock in the first match in Pune, before bouncing back in style at Ranchi. The city will also finally get to witness a T20I after the washed-out match against New Zealand in 2012.

As far as the pitch is concerned, it promises to be batsman friendly, and there could be another run feast in store for entertaining the crowd here.

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, MS Dhoni said he was keen to experiment with the batting order. The Indian skipper was particularly impressed with hard-hitting Hardik Pandya’s 25-run cameo. There could be a bigger role for the exciting Baroda all-rounder. Even the experienced Yuvraj Singh, who silenced his critics with his little innings in Sydney, could be in for a promotion. Dhoni felt both the batsmen have been deprived of a longer stint at the crease.

“In the coming games whenever possible, we would like to give every player some kind of batting so that going into the T20 World Cup, everyone has some kind of exposure,” said Dhoni.

The bowlers hold the key on this wicket, and under the circumstances, left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra has the experience to get early breakthroughs. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too seemed to get his mojo back in Ranchi.