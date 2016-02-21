KOLKATA: India's limited overs skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni got a trifle irritated at a press conference here on Sunday and asked a reporter not to keep repeating questions on his retirement.

Dhoni was addressing the media at a pre-departure press conference for the Asia Cup which will be played in Bangladesh from February 24 to March 6.

When a journalist asked him if the time had come for him to quit the game, the 34-year-old, seemingly upset, chose to answer with a straight face: "You write me a requisition and a letter, asking me tell you 'thank you' and step down."

"You just cannot ask me a question, you also have to give a reason. You have the freedom, does not mean you will ask me every day. Judge everything as to why it needs to be done. You can't keep asking the same questions. It's a world today which is covered by the media."

Just a couple of days back, the 2007 World Twenty20-winning skipper had addressed a similar question in New Delhi, evading it.

"If I answer a question one month before or 15 days back, the answer does not change in 15 days, irrespective of where I am answering. Like now, I am answering here in Calcutta and next time the question gets repeated in Bangladesh in the second press conference and then the fourth press conference," said the 34-year-old.

"The answer remains the same, it is like what is your name... 'MS Dhoni' and it will remain the same for a considerable period of time unless you give me a new thing."