The Asia Cup gets going today with India taking on hosts Bangladesh. As star batsman Virat Kohli said yesterday, no team can be taken lightly in the T 20 format. Bangladesh are minnows no more, having reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup last year and then defeating India, South Africa and Pakistan.

While India start as favourites, the undeniable fact is that Mashrafe Mortaza’s team will revel in the home advantage and can be quite a handful.

Here are the five Bangladeshi players most likely to trouble India.

Mustafizur Rahman

The 19-year-old pace sensation became the wrecker-in-chief for his side when India toured Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in June-July last year. He became the second bowler in ODI history after Zimbabwe's Brian Vitori to pick up two five-wicket hauls in his first two matches. He ended the series with 13 wickets in three matches.

His main weapon is the off-cutter, which bamboozled the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Quinton De Kock last year. Mustafizur will be a key bowler for Bangladesh, with his sharp swing and variations. If they haven’t sorted him out yet in their video analysis, India’s batsmen must just play Mustafizur out.

Mashrafe Mortaza

The Bangladesh captain, under whom the team has produced some golden performances, has a moderate record of 30 wickets in 37 T20 games with an economy rate of more than eight. The lanky 32-year-old pacer may seem manageable to the Indians, but he can be a deadly customer if the ball starts moving around. So India’s strategy against him must be sensible rather than cocky.

Shakib-Al-Hasan

Currently one of the top all-rounders in the shortest format, Shakib has been a consistent performer for Bangladesh and for the franchises he plays for in T20 leagues across the world. With 897 runs in 42 T20 games with a strike rate of 125.63, he can be a destructive force. His middle-order exploits have been pivotal in Bangladesh's recent T20 successes. If he continues his destructive form, it will be interesting to see how Indian bowlers respond to it. As a left-arm off-spinner, Shakib has 50 scalps in 42 games, with an economy of 6.72, something which Bangladesh can use in the middle-overs. His accuracy and variations in turn and flight will certainly test the Indian batsmen on the Fatullah surface.

Soumya Sarkar

The 22-year-old left-hander, who has had a fairytale ODI journey tiil now with 692 runs in 16 ODIs, would certainly like to improve his T20 figures. He has scored 130 runs in seven T20 games. But his ability to score briskly without taking too much risks will be crucial for Bangladesh if they are chasing a big target against the Indians. His strike rate of 138 clearly shows that he can be a big threat to the Indian bowlers. It will be interesting to see him battling it out with the in-form Bumrah and Nehra.

Nasir Hossain

The 24-year-old batting all-rounder will be key to Bangladesh's success down the batting order. He has scored 368 runs in 29 T20 games till now, with an average of 115.36, with two fities under his belt. His off-break bowling will be equally useful for Bangladesh on the slow Fatullah track.