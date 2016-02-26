After a comfortable 45-run victory against Bangladesh, India take on arch-rival Pakistan in their second match of the Asia Cup T20 on Saturday.

In the shortest format of the game, it is India which has the numerical advantage over Pakistan. In the six T20s played between the sub-continental rivals till now, Pakistan has managed to win only once.

India started their Asia Cup campaign with a thumping win against the hosts Bangladesh. Coming into the tournament, Pakistan, on the other hand, managed to win only one out of the six T20s they played against England and New Zealand in the last couple of months.

Although going by current form, India are favorites to win the match, but anything can happen in an India-Pakistan encounter.

Here are five possible crucial clashes that will define the course of the India vs Pakistan match on Saturday.

The match will be live on Star Sports 1 at 7 pm Saturday.

1. M S DHONI vs SHAHID AFRIDI

Captain Cool Dhoni is the more experienced tactician, having led India in 57 T20 games. He won 31 and lost 24. Afridi has led Pakistan in 35 matches, winning 16 and losing 18, with a win percentage of 47. Clearly, Dhoni should prevail in this war of wits.

Another crucial fact is that Dhoni was the captain in all six of India’s T20 victories against Pakistan. The neighbours, on the other hand, have juggled with Misbah-Ul-Haq, Afridi and Mohammed Hafeez for the captaincy. Also Dhoni’s team is in form whereas the Pakistan were thrashed 3-0 by England, 2-1 by the Kiwis 2-1 in their last two T20 series. Dhoni clearly has the temperament to keep his cool in the high-pressure T20 format while Afridi can be high-strung.

2. VIRAT KOHLII vs. WAHAB RIAZ

This is going to be an interesting battle between India’s best bat and Pakistan’s bowling spearhead. Both players like to fight fire with fire. Kohli has 1223 runs in 34 T20 games, with an average of near 49 and is a big match player. Riaz, on the other hand, has taken 16 wickets in 15 T20 games till now, with an economy rate of more than eight. But given his bounce and pace, he will be a deadly customer on the lively Mirpur wicket. If he bowls a fiery spell like he did in last year's World Cup quarter-final against Australia. He can make Virat hop. Watch out for some verbal fireworks from both of them.

3. ROHIT SHARMA vs MOHAMMED AMIR

Amir staged a comeback against the Kiwis earlier this year after serving a five-year ban from international cricket. He has 24 wickets in 21 games, with an economy of 7.33. As the arrowhead of the Pakistani attack, his performance will be crucial to restricting the Indians to around 150. India will look to Rohit Sharma. Sharma to guide them to a respectable score on the Mirpur surface. If Pakistan has to stand a chance against India, containing Rohit going to be crucial. You can expect Amir to have a go at Rohit, since the stylish Mumbai batsman is vulnerable in the beginning of his innings.

4. RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN vs SHOAIB MALIK

One of the senior batsmen in this current Pakistan T20 side, Mallik brings stability to a rather unpredictable line-up. He brings a classical risk-free batting approach to the game. It will be an interesting battle between him and Ashwin. Although Ashwin's T20 record (43 wickets in 35 games, with an economy of 6.9) clearly shows his impact as an attacking option for India, Malik will be a different challenge. The latter is known for his solid footwork against spinners. It will be a mouth-watering contest to watch.

5. ASHISH NEHRA vs MOHAMMED HAFEEZ

Hafeez may be asked to open the Pakistan innings or come in at number three. His superb batting record on lifeless Asian pitches is very good but Mirpur may be a challenge for him. He will not only have to carry the burden of expectations, but also have to adopt to the greentop surface. His poor show in seaming conditions (not to forget his horrid time against Dale Steyn), will give ample opportunity for Dhoni to attack him early on the lively Mirpur track. And who better than Nehra for that job?

Nehra, who, after making his comeback against Australia earlier this year, has been in superb touch. He may like to welcome Hafeez with the barrage of pace and bounce.