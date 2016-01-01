Home Sport Cricket

Test for Yuvraj, Harbhajan, Nehra as National T20 Starts Tomorrow

Veterans Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Ashish Nehra would like to get some quality match time before the T20 series in Australia.

Published: 01st January 2016 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2016 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Yuvraj Singh_AP
By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veterans Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Ashish Nehra would like to get some quality match time before the T20 series in Australia, as the National Twenty20 championship for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy kicks off tomorrow across four different cities.      

The tournament will serve the dual purpose for cricketers vying for top honours. For India internationals like comeback men Yuvraj and Nehra, along with fringe players, it will be a testing ground where they can stake claim for a berth in the team for ICC World T20 in March.      

For those plying their trade in domestic cricket, Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy will give them a platform to impress the various franchises with their skills before the big IPL auction in February.      

The BCCI, in a positive step, has decided to hold Mushtaq Ali T20 keeping the World T20 in mind. The tournament over years had lost significance for being conducted hastily just before Indian Premier League. With auctions over, the domestic talents did not get an opportunity to land IPL contracts.      

Punjab skipper Harbhajan and Yuvraj will be fighting it out against Rajasthan at Kochi while Nehra, who made a comeback into the Indian team after four and half years, will be getting himself battle ready with Delhi taking on Railways.      

After being selected in the Indian T20 team, he would certainly like some match simulation before boarding the flight to Australia.      

For Yuvraj and Nehra, the additional incentive would be to impress the franchise owners as they are both without any IPL team.      

Another person who must be wanting to prove a point would be Suresh Raina, who got an ODI snub after a long time. Raina's Uttar Pradesh will take on Maharashtra at Cuttack.      

It will be after 19 long years that a Bengal team would be without the talismanic all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who announced his retirement from competitive cricket, as they take on Hyderabad in Nagpur.      

Skipper Manoj Tiwary and senior pacer Ashok Dinda, who got IPL snubs from DD and RCB respectively, will get a chance to keep the franchises interested.     

Itinerary      

In Nagpur (Group A) Bengal v Hyderabad; Gujarat v Himachal Pradesh; Haryana v Tamil Nadu;     

In Kochi (Group B): Rajasthan v Punjab; Kerala v Jammu & Kashmir; Saurashtra v Tripura;      

In Vadodara (Group C):  Andhra v Madhya Pradesh; Assam v Baroda; Delhi v Railways;      In Cuttack (Group D): Mumbai v Odisha; Karnataka v Services; Maharashtra v Uttar Pradesh.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp