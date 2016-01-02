CAPE TOWN: England have reached 76-1 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa here at Newlands on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, skipper Alastair Cook failed to turn his good start into big total as he got dismissed for 27 at the hands of debutant Chris Morris.

At the end of the first session, opener Alex Hales and Nick Compton were at the crease on their respective scores of 38 and three.

England are currently leading 1-0 in the four-match series following their massive 241-run win over the hosts in the opening match in Durban.