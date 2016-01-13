Home Sport Cricket

Lankan Government to Probe Into 'Scandalous Behaviour' of Cricket Team

Following their poor show in New Zealand, the Sri Lankan cricketers ‘scandalous behaviour’ on the tour will be investigated by the government.

New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, left, and Tom Latham walk off after their teams ten wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd One Day International Cricket match at Hagley Park Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday, Dec. 28, 2015 | AP

By ANI

MELBOURNE: It seems that following the team’s poor show in New Zealand, the Sri Lankan cricketers are still in hot waters as their ‘scandalous behaviour’ on the tour will be investigated by the national government.

Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera has given the indications that he would carry an investigation, amid allegations of players being involved in ‘scandalous behaviour’ while on tour, news.com.au reported.

Jayasekera said that the players had not only attended drinking parties till three and four in the morning, but there was a lot of tension and friction among the members of the team.

He added that he would call the team, along with new Sri Lankan cricket president and try to find out what happened once the team returns.

He also insisted that his main concern was the breakdown in discipline because when that was affected, it was natural that the team would perform badly.

New Zealand won both the Tests against the Lankan Tigers, claimed the five-match ODI series 3-1 and won both the T20 matches.

The defending world T20 champions lost their number one ranking in the format, dropping to third behind the West Indies and Australia.

